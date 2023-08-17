Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s friend has fueled rumors her famous pal is on the cusp of making an Instagram comeback.

The former “Suits” actress’ hair colorist Kadi Lee has started following an account with the handle @meghan, which already has 70,000 followers despite containing zero posts.

It has pink pennies as its profile photo and was first spotted at the start of August by fans of the duchess, sparking talk she is going to return to social media and possibly start a Gwyneth Paltrow-style wellness site after she gave up her lifestyle blog The Tig when she entered the royal family as Prince Harry’s wife.

Fans spotted Lee was following the account after the pair went out to a restaurant with their poet friend Cleo Wade for a belated birthday celebration for Markle’s 42nd birthday, which fell on Aug. 4.

Lee is believed to have colored Markle’s hair since she moved to California, where she lives in a $14 million Montecito mansion with Harry, 38, and their two children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. The stylist runs the beauty and wellness brand Highbrow Hippie.

At the start of August the @meghan account had more than 2,000 followers. A source told the New York Post‘s Page Six blog at the time she had “got her own Instagram account — which features a placeholder image of pink flowers — just before she launched her now defunct Spotify podcast in August 2022.” The outlet added Markle has been in talks with a number of brands to work with and is apparently especially keen to sign with jewelers Cartier as she “works toward the future after signing with Hollywood agency WME.”

An insider added: “Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her ‘Archetypes’ podcast, so it’s just sitting there now.”

Markle revealed she was toying with the idea of returning to social media in an interview with “The Cut” in August 2022, saying: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram.”