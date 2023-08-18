Extreme right-wing Black conservative Larry Elder cooked and charred Charlamagne Tha God on his morning show, “The Breakfast Club,” during a discussion about the so-called ‘n—- wake up call.’

Charlamagne asked Elder if he ever had a “n– wake-up call,” which he says is “an incident in which a person of color forgets that they are of color and gets a reminder rather brutally with an unexpected act of racism.”

Elder, by the way, is notoriously pro-White and even declared that White Southerners deserved reparations more than Blacks because the White slaveowners wrongfully got their land taken from them. He is reviled by many urbanites for his stances. But on this day, Elder seriously chin-checked Charlamagne for not rebutting President Biden in 2020 when he told him on his show that African Americans are not Black if they supported Donald Trump.

“Well, I’m acutely aware, Charlamagne, that I’m a Black person,” Elder began the trouncing. “Just as you are a Black person, and when Joe Biden insulted you by saying, ‘You ain’t really Black if you don’t know if you want to vote for me or vote for Donald Trump’ seems to me that should have been a wake-up call on your part. How dare this man come here and tell you, a Black man, you’ve got to think a certain way? I’m surprised you weren’t mad about that.”

When Charlamagne responded by saying he doesn’t allow guests to make him upset, Elder drove the knife further into Charlamagne’s carcass.

“And when Joe Biden insulted you by saying ‘You ain’t really Black if you don’t know whether you want to vote for me or vote for Donald Trump,’ it seems to me that should have been a wake-up call on your part,” Elder reiterated.

“And Joe Biden has lied for decades about his civil rights record claiming that he desegregated movie theaters and restaurants in Wilmington, Delaware, when he didn’t. And he didn’t do any of that. He lied and said that he tried to visit Nelson Mandela during apartheid, South Africa. He did not,” the political pundit said.

Elder then bodied Charlamagne: “And he came here and told you you aren’t even Black unless you think a certain kind of way. It seems to me that should’ve been a ‘n—- wake-up call’ for you but it wasn’t, apparently.”

Fans noticed that Charlamagne did not have much of a response to Elder’s points and subsequently pummeled him on social media.

