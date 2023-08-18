Born in Dallas yet raised in Fort Lauderdale, NWG Suave’s childhood and teenage years were spent playing football. A natural-born athlete, the 24-year-old’s high school team was number one in football. Music was always present, as he listened to artists like Lil Wayne, Ice Berg, 50 Cent, and G-Unit, though he didn’t recognize just how much he would need music until college.

Where did your love for music come from?

I loved music as a kid, but I’ve always been focused on playing football my whole life. Once that area started getting a little shaky, I told myself that I didn’t want to get a regular job. So I felt like if I could do it in football, then I could do it in music, and I started my career two years ago.

How did your football career help you with your music career?

I just know how to work naturally. I just know how to work, and it’s easier just because it’s not physically pounding. I could do it all day and all night for days without me even knowing what I’m doing. I’ve been around other artists and know how hard it is for folks to stay focused and keep on doing something over and over again. I played football for 8 to 10 years without getting a dollar, so I know what it’s like to grind without anything coming back because you’re not supposed to do it for that. If you’re doing it for that, you’re going to pay attention to that, and you start thinking about it and lose focus.

What do you want people to take away from your music?

I want them to take away that I’m human to you. I feel like being an athlete compared to being a rapper or artist; artists are more humanized. They’re looked at more as people because they can talk about what they’re going through as opposed to an athlete, you’re the face. When you think about Aaron Rodger or Patrick Mahomes, you always see them smiling, and you’re going to hear them being the leader. You’re never going to hear about them. When they do talk, it’s always football related, like the struggles of being on a bad team, or the struggles of dealing with losing. What about the struggles of losing a homie to drug addiction? That was a lot of stuff that I had going on at the time, and I didn’t know how to separate it.

How would you describe your style?

I consider myself a rockstar. I’ll get my shirts from Hot Topic. I like vintage tees, old-school ACDC shirts, and dark stuff because I’ve already solidified myself as a one percenter, so I’m different. I just stick in that lane.