New music Friday: Sugarhill Ddot, Quavo, Snoh Aalegra, Leon Thomas, Dame Dolla

There were plenty of new music releases for the week of Aug. 18. Here are some of the top new songs that were dropped.

Sugarhill Ddot, 15, teamed up with Luh Tyler, 17, to release “3am In The Yams.” The single samples Nicki Minaj and Drake’s “Moment 4 Life.”

Quavo released Rocket Power, his first project since the loss of his nephew, Takeoff.

Leon Thomas released his first album, Electric Dusk. The project features Benny The Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign and Victoria Monét.

Dame D.O.L.L.A. released Don Dolla, which features Lil Wayne, Sy Ari Da Kid, Mozzy, Tobe Nwigwe, Jordin Sparks, Ty Dolla $ign and Rick Ross.

Dee-1 teamed up with Miles Minnick for “Step Into the Light.”

Snoh Aalegra released “Wait A Little Longer.”

Tinashe released “Needs.”

Lil Tecca and Kodak Black released “HVN ON EARTH.”

Young Scooter and Future released “Hard To Handle.”

Ciara and Lil Baby collaborated on “Forever.”

Rod Wave released “Call Your Friends.”

Matt B joined forces with Ugaboys for “GUNJALE.”

Torae and Marco Polo released “The Return.”

Nashville, Tennessee, artist 2’Live Bre released “Already Won.”