New music Friday: Sugarhill Ddot, Quavo, Snoh Aalegra, Leon Thomas, Dame Dolla

The fresh tunes to rock out to this weekend

There were plenty of new music releases for the week of Aug. 18. Here are some of the top new songs that were dropped.

Sugarhill Ddot, 15, teamed up with Luh Tyler, 17, to release “3am In The Yams.” The single samples Nicki Minaj and Drake’s “Moment 4 Life.”


YouTube video

Quavo released Rocket Power, his first project since the loss of his nephew, Takeoff.

Leon Thomas released his first album, Electric Dusk. The project features Benny The Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign and Victoria Monét.


Dame D.O.L.L.A. released Don Dolla, which features Lil Wayne, Sy Ari Da Kid, Mozzy, Tobe Nwigwe, Jordin Sparks, Ty Dolla $ign and Rick Ross.

Dee-1 teamed up with Miles Minnick for “Step Into the Light.”

YouTube video

Snoh Aalegra released “Wait A Little Longer.”

YouTube video

Tinashe released “Needs.”

YouTube video

Lil Tecca and Kodak Black released “HVN ON EARTH.”

YouTube video

Young Scooter and Future released “Hard To Handle.”

YouTube video

Ciara and Lil Baby collaborated on “Forever.”

YouTube video

Rod Wave released “Call Your Friends.”

YouTube video

Matt B joined forces with Ugaboys for “GUNJALE.”

YouTube video

Torae and Marco Polo released “The Return.”

YouTube video

Nashville, Tennessee, artist 2’Live Bre released “Already Won.”

YouTube video
