Darius Daulton breaks silence; Keke Palmer states ‘the real’

Darius Daulton has broken his silence since he and Keke Palmer allegedly called it quits.

The new parents have yet to update fans about their relationship status, but Daulton recently made it clear that his mind is elsewhere, and is responding to false claims regarding the Keke Palmer-Usher incident and collaboration.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me. So, all these sites and posts about me making any type of statement is false,” Daulton said in a Twitter post.

I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me.. So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.. pic.twitter.com/WXcgqeC8cG — Darius. (@dvulton) August 18, 2023

Later that day, Palmer posted an Instagram post just days before her 30th birthday to give fans an update on where she is emotionally .

“Lacan states ‘the real’ is: ‘The state of nature from which we have been forever severed by our entrance into language.’ My sister is studying to be a professor and she has been teaching me so much about our experienced reality.

“The idea around words helping us to express our feelings being the very thing that warps what we feel is so interesting. Because no matter the language we agree on, no matter the labels or boxes, our perception of those words are still based on our individual understanding.

“This is why actions and feelings are so important. Sometimes words simply aren’t enough because they reduce things or expand them. This is why I love to perform, experiencing a wide range of feelings through creative expression. That’s what is real to me. How it’s perceived is subjective, such is life. Eight days away from my birthday,” Palmer said.

Three days prior, the singer and actress announced a collaboration with Usher on a new song called “Boyfriend,” where she is featured on the cover art and music video.

Fans are undecided whether the situation has gone too far or if the couple is still secretly together.

Here is what some social media users said below.

