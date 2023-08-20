Everything you need to know about Hurricane Hilary; ‘catastrophic flooding’

The storm is headed for Southern California
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ Zenobillis

Hurricane season is on the horizon as temperatures begin to drop and fall approaches.

One tropical storm, Hurricane Hilary, is headed for southern California as a Category 4.


Cities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, and others in the hurricane’s path are currently preparing for the intensity of the hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm is headed toward the Central Baja California Peninsula.


The hurricane is expected to produce rainfall amounts of three to six inches, isolated amounts of up to 10 inches, and flash and urban flooding that can lead to catastrophic damage.

The winds are expected to be at a maximum of 126.5 mph, with gusts up to 155 mph. It’s expected to maintain hurricane strength as it moves along the west coast of Baja California.

It will then turn into tropical storm strength when it moves inland over the northern coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is also expected to affect southwestern Mexico, Baja California, and southern California up until Monday, Aug. 20.

Social media users have already started to upload video footage of thick cloud layers, dark skies, and lightning.

Some have also given the storm a face online by using images of former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Here were some reactions below.

