Ron Cephas Jones, star of ‘This is Us,’ dead at 66

Ron Cephas Jones, the two-time Emmy-winning actor best known for his riveting role in “This is Us,” has died. He was 66.

Jones‘ death was confirmed in a statement his representative gave to Yahoo Entertainment, saying that he lost his battle with a “long-standing pulmonary issue.”

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the statement read. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway. Ron’s inner beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award-winning performance on This is Us.”

Fellow Hollywood stars celebrated the life of Jones who also starred in the films Dolemite is My Name, Dog Days, The Holiday Calendar, and Half Nelson, as well as television shows “Mr. Robot, “Looking for Mr. Alaska,” “Truth Be Told,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” and “Better Things.”

“The world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed,” said Sterling Brown who played his TV son on “This is Us.”

Singer-actress Mandy Moore called Jones “pure magic as a human and an artist” and that the opportunity to work with him was “the greatest gift.”

Chrissy Metz added, “Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile.”