EXCLUSIVE: New Musiq Soulchild album with this Memphis hitmaker in the works

A new Musiq Soulchild project is on the way, a Memphis producer told rolling out. The R&B legend was recently spotted in Atlanta for Drumma Boy‘s 40th birthday.

The popular Memphis producer stopped by rolling out to discuss the upcoming collaboration and his recent Diamond certification.

Drumma Boy, you had Musiq Soulchild at your party. What’s your history been like with him?

Musiq Soulchild the family. We’ve got a project we’ve been working on; we’ve been doing a lot of music lately.

Is that the first time you’ve said that publicly?

Oh yeah, that’s exclusive.

We’ve been working like crazy, but to have Musiq come through to sing “Happy Birthday,” to have MJG come through and perform an original version of “Happy Birthday,” this man came through with a whole custom version of the song for a n—-. These the n—- I grew up listening to, the OGs of my city, so for them to come out and pay homage to a young n—-, man, we hit a milestone, it’s a blessing.

Musiq is just coming off of that Hit-Boy collaboration project, too, isn’t he?

Man, y’all want us to Verzuz so bad. Man, I f— with Hit-Boy, that’s my n—. Every time I see him, I’m like, “What do you need? Is there anything I can do to be a part?” That man is dope at what he does. It’s like seeing a n—- hit a jump shot in a different way than you hit a jump shot.

How does it feel to have been a part of the “No Hands” record?

This s— feel so special for one reason, man. I made this s— original. No samples, all from scratch, in front of a room of 50 motherf—– people. It was my boy Gucci’s birthday, so for me to give that to Gucci, not for his birthday, but for his freedom from being incarcerated. It was like, “I came through for my dawg Gucci. I love Gucci Mane; he’s probably the most fun artist to work with in the studio. He’s goofy, silly, haha, hehe, and we’re going to make the hits.

It was just a special moment. So to deliver for Gucci and to put on a new artist with Waka. Waka had “Hard In Da Paint,” but to give him his biggest record was special. It’s also special because I know most of the people who have Diamond records, salute to my producers, Diamond is Diamond. If you go Diamond, you’re in the Diamond Club regardless, but I get little bragging rights because this wasn’t an album. Most albums that go Diamond, collectively, a lot of producers on the album collectively [get that certification].

On a single, collectively, I am the only producer. There was no collab, no sample, there weren’t any loops, I made this s— from scratch, all me. So to be able to do that with a single, not an album, the single went Diamond, oh yeah, we did that.