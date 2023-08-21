6 facts about Salma Paralluelo; named Best Young Player by Women’s World Cup

Spanish forward Salma Paralluelo took home Best Young Player Award of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after the country defeated England 1-0 in the final.

Here are six facts to know about the 19-year-old soccer star.

Road to recovery

Paralluelo suffered a torn ACL, and she’s missed most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic and injury recovery. When she recovered, she helped Spain win the U20 World Cup.

Barcelona

In her first season with Barcelona, she played 29 games and finished with 13 goals and five assists and started 15 times.

Senior team

In November, she made her debut on the Spanish senior team and scored a hat trick. In the World Cup, she had huge goals against the Netherlands and Sweden in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Usain Bolt

Her teammates nicknamed her “Usain Bolt” during the U17 Women’s World Cup in 2018. She also has participated in track and field, winning two gold medals at the 2019 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival in the 400-meter hurdles and medley relay.

Impossible Is Nothing

Paralluelo is an adidas athlete.

Impressive résumé

Before her 20th birthday, she was a U17 World Cup champion in 2018, a U20 World Cup champion in 2022 and a 2023 World Cup champion along with being named the tournament’s Best Young Player.