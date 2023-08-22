Drake’s young son drew ‘For All The Dogs’ album artwork

Drake’s son Adonis drew his rapper dad’s “For All The Dogs” album artwork.

The hip-hop superstar and proud dad unveiled the creepy cover of a dog with red eyes designed by his 5-year-old boy – whom he shares with French painter Sophie Brussaux — on Instagram, crediting him in the caption.

Last week, Drake teased he “got a chance” to “listen to” the finished record and that it will be “coming real soon.” The “Rich Flex” star was speaking to the crowd at his concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 16.

The artwork reveal comes after Drake teased a collaboration with Bad Bunny on his eighth studio album. The “God’s Plan” hitmaker and the Latin superstar — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — have teamed up again on a track on Drake’s follow-up to 2022’s “Honestly, Nevermind.”

Speaking at the same Los Angeles venue on Sunday, Aug. 13 on his “It’s All A Blur” tour, Drake told the crowd: “I want to tell y’all something ’cause y’all are L.A., and we love you. It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song. So, we got a song coming for y’all on my album.”

Bunny, who the rapper last joined forces with in 2018 on “Mia” from his debut album X 100pre, attended the concert.

Drake sent fans wild by revealing he’s planning to drop “For All The Dogs” in “like two weeks,” meaning it’s due any day now. During the tour’s stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 26, he teased fans about the imminent arrival of the new LP, which also follows his joint LP with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.”

He told fans at the iconic venue: “New York I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in like two weeks.”

Drake previously teased fans on the opening night of his joint tour with Savage that he has a new record “coming soon.” The “One Dance” rapper was performing at Chicago’s United Center with his collaborator on July 5, when he dropped some big news.

He told the crowd: “I have an album coming out soon for y’all.”