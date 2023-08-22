LeBron James and Bronny march with Drake into concert (videos)

Bron and Bronny were the star guests of the Canadian rapper in Los Angeles
LeBron James speaks to the media. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Drake further electrified Southern California when he ushered in basketball eminence LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny prior to his concert performance Monday night.

Bron, 36, and Bronny James, 19, followed the “You The Best” emcee out of the tunnel and through the delirious crowd as they walked towards the stage in a move reminiscent of a prizefighter entering a boxing match.


The record-breaking rapper stopped off at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles for his It’s All a Blur Tour after multiple sold-out shows at The Kia Forum in neighboring Inglewood.

The throngs thundered as the “Rich Flex” rapper donned purple and gold in an ode to the Los Angeles Lakers.


Once he commandeered the stage, Aubrey Drake Graham regaled the multitude by reminiscing about his humble origins and friendship with the four-time NBA champion.

“In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone,” the music mogul waxed poetically, according to the Los Angeles Times. “He came all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how to support my dreams. So tonight, however, many years later, it’s an honor to be inside this building, while we’re still on this earth.”

