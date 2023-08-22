Steph Curry claims he’s the greatest NBA point guard ever (video)

Steph Curry ignited an X (formerly known as Twitter) tizzy when he declared he is the best point guard the NBA has ever produced.

For those of the X and Y generations, such audacious utterances are cast down as blasphemous, as they believe no one has superseded Earvin “Magic” Johnson at the pinnacle of the position. To the millennials, however, the man widely considered the greatest shooter who ever lived is also the best floor general in NBA history.

When former NBA star and current podcast host Gilbert Arenas asked Curry that question, there was a pregnant pause before the Golden State Warriors icon calmly answered in the affirmative.

“Are you the best point guard ever?” Arenas asked. Curry, after some thought, answered, “Yes.”

Curry hastened to add the man widely considered the standard bearer at the point guard spot.

“It’s me and Magic. Is that the conversation?” Curry asked.

Sports pundits believe Curry has a right to add his name to the conversation, much like LeBron James has with the GOAT debate involving Michael Jordan.

Johnson has a more impressive list on his side of the ledger, starting with the five championships to Curry’s four. Johnson also has three MVPs to Curry’s two. Johnson has many more assists and rebounds than Curry, but then Curry has a higher per game scoring average. Curry is also the all-time leader in 3-pointers.

So, let the debate begin.