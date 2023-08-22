T-Pain’s alleged mistress is airing more of her business, and this time it’s about a major artist that she claims she slept with while he was married.

On Tasha K’s “Unwine” show, the mistress, who goes by Passion, revealed who the married man was after Tasha prodded her

“I have to ask, because you said, ‘I had never dealt with a married man before.’ Did you sleep with Busta Rhymes while he was married? Tasha K asked.

Passion smiled, stood up, and walked away from the camera. Tasha K then asked Passion about several other men in the industry.

“So we got T-Pain, what about Ray J?” Tasha K asked. Passion swiftly denied that she had any relations with Ray J, and Tasha K circled back saying “Busta Rhymes, so you slept with him knowing that he had a wife?”

“I did not know he was married. I swear to God, Tasha, and I dealt with him for a minute too,” Passion said. “We were a little bit more public than T-Pain.”

Back in 2020, Passion revealed that she was in a secret relationship with T-Pain, who has been married to Amber Najm for two decades.