The trend of women getting BBLs has increased over the years, and one person is taking credit for it.

Tony Yayo went on “The Danza Project” show, where he talked about how DJ Kay Slay was one of the first to put curvy women on the map.

“Kay Slay was the godfather of [that],” Yayo said. “He d— near brought that to the game with them magazines. It was to the point where the director put the Dominican joint — ’cause you know [in] New York we got bad Dominicans, and Puerto Ricans — they would put them in the joint.”

Though Yayo says that Kay Slay may have started the trend, he’s giving himself the credit for keeping the momentum going.

“That’s why in ‘So Seductive’ I had Buffie the Body,” Yayo said. “She was the first BBL you seen in your life. So when you think about it, I started the BBL movement. Give me my props. Not me personally, but I started the movement. That was ’04, ’05, ’06.

“Slay was rocking hard, but I put that s— on the forefront with the video ‘So Seductive,’ ” Yayo said. “That was the fattest a– you seen, shout-out to Buffie.”

Yayo is already credited for a worldwide trend, which is the “You Can’t See Me” gesture that Angel Reese and Caitlyn Clark used during the women’s college basketball tournament.