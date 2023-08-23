Georgia DA Fani Willis won’t negotiate late surrenders in Trump RICO case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was vehement when she shot down proposals by a person indicted in the Donald Trump RICO case to negotiate or delay his official surrender.

Former President Trump is scheduled to turn himself into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. By Tuesday, however, there were already multiple media tents set up outside the entrance to the infamous jail by local and national media. They are there to record the arrests and processing of the myriad of people indicted alongside Trump.

The topic of a delayed surrender was broached by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows because his attorneys want to buy some time to see if his case can be moved to federal court.

Willis, however, was adamant that all persons indicted would surrender at the predetermined deadline or face consequences.

“I am not granting any extensions. I gave 2 weeks for people to surrender themselves to the court. Your client is no different than any other criminal defendant in this jurisdiction,” Willis said in an email obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The two weeks was a tremendous courtesy. At 12:30 p.m. on Friday I shall file warrants in the system. My team has availability to meet to discuss reasonable consent bonds Wednesday and Thursday.”

One of the indictees, former federal prosecutor Rudy Giuliani, is set to meet with Willis’ office on Wednesday and negotiate his processing, according to The Daily Beast. Giuliani was in Trump’s inner circle when the team allegedly tried to overturn the election results in Georgia and nationwide.