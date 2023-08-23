GloRilla bashed for encouraging young women to be ‘toxic’ (video)

GloRilla incurred the wrath of social media when she encouraged young women to revel in toxicity while in their 20s.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Memphis, Tennessee, as Gloria Hallelujah Woods, advised females to thrive on being “toxic” before settling into maturity:

“Hey ladies… I just want to let y’all know, be toxic for the rest of your 20s. You only get one life — live your toxic 20s,” she exclaimed while being cheered on by her friend in the car.

“You never get to be 20 years old — 21, 22, 23, 24 — none of that ever again in your life. Be toxic.”

GloRilla completed her stream of thought by advising women to flush their toxicity out of their system by the time they hit their 30s.

“Cause don’t get in your 30s thinking you can just go slashing tires and doing all this crazy s—. You’re too old for that now! You’re too mature to be toxic for the rest of your 20s. And if you’re delusional, turn the s— up a notch,” she continued while laughing.

Glorilla tells the women to be TOXIC in their 20s. Good or bad advice ? pic.twitter.com/7q421FVatL — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 21, 2023

There was considerable blowback from fellow artists and fans who chastised GloRilla for promoting wayward behavior.

Lil Mama, for example, implores young women not to heed GloRilla’s advice: “N If You Know Better Do Better, Don’t be TOXIC on Purpose and end up Doing 25 to Life. Cuz You’ll only be 50 Once Too. #BigTwin on the Step In!!! Love You Bye.”

Instagram user @koko_barbz wrote: “Please Don’t be Toxic in your 20’s or you will regret it in your 30’s!”

Another user added: If you spend your 20’s being toxic instead of maturing you’ll still be doing the same in your 30’s. Messy and immature doesn’t have an age.”

Other fans joined Lil Mama in trying to steer impressionable girls and young women away from stewing in toxicity.

“Wish y’all would stop normalizing this behavior. Be good people.”

“Ladies by experience, every man I’ve been toxic with left me. Please don’t be toxic, it’s not worth it in fact God is watching and he don’t accept that kind of behavior.”

“Oh No baby, open your Roth RIA or mutual fund invest in your future , heal your mind body and soul , learn how to become whole , so you can attract what you are ! Have your fun but be wise , let the toxic go , toxicity usually attracts more toxicity , which is hard to heal from in your 30s.”

“@glorillapimp girl you have a lot of growing to do. Things like this ain’t funny no more. You got a big platform. Education is the best thing for you at this point. It’s clear you aren’t emotionally mature. & I’m not attacking you I just want you to know you’re wrong for promoting such immature behavior. It isn’t cute. Nor funny.”