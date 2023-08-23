Lauryn Hill has announced “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” 25th anniversary tour with the Fugees.

The co-headlining tour will see the singer perform the seminal 1998 record in full on a North American jaunt with her former band.

In a statement, she reflected on the Grammy-winning LP: “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebearers, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs … about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

“I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music, Hill continued. “I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and, or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and love leading the way.”

The run begins at Mystic Lake in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sept. 8, and includes dates in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more. In Australia and New Zealand, Hill will be joined by Koffee for a handful of dates.

In June, Hill reunited with her Fugees bandmates Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean for a six-song set at her Philadelphia concert.

The 48-year-old singer was performing her solo LP The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in full to mark the milestone, and she had a special treat in store for fans of the iconic hip-hop group. The pair joined her for their hits “Killing Me Softly,” “Ready Or Not” and “Zealots” with The Roots backing the trio at the The Roots Picnic festival

The Fugees axed plans for a reunion tour to mark 25 years of their album The Score in January 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Michel – whose full name is Prakazrel “Pras” Michel – was found guilty of all charges in an international fraud trial after becoming embroiled in a political conspiracy that spanned two U.S. presidential administrations. The founding member of the group was accused of accepting $100 million from Malaysian financier Jho Low – who was charged with massive fraud and remains on the run – to influence both the administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The 50-year-old musician was found guilty of all 10 counts, including conspiracy, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. He’s currently awaiting sentencing.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com.