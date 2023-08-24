The Family Reunion of the summer

The summer season is never complete without the enjoyment of family, good food and respite from work and relaxation, also known as a family reunion. Sheila Johnson, co-founder of BET and CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, checked all of those boxes by co-hosting the annual event, The Family Reunion. In its third year of celebration sponsored by Food & Wine, the event was hosted at the Salamander Collection in suburban Washington, D.C. The event’s co-creator, chef Kwame Onwuachi. welcomed nationally known African American chefs for a family reunion of good food and beverages, dance parties, networking and financial discussions. A number of Black chefs participated, including Carla Hall, Gregory Gourdet, Damarr Brown, Tiffany Derry, and Maya-Camille Broussard.

This year’s reunion also included talks about spirits: bourbon and wine, with well known presence by Brown-Forman and the McBride Sisters.

At every reunion, there are always those that beckon and inspire us to be better. In addition to selecting food pairings with each panel session, Wells Fargo hosted informational sessions with the EVP of home lending, Kristy Fercho, about building wealth and maintaining your identity.

Gigi Dixon, head of EVP external engagement, hosted a panel with her colleagues Monica Cole, Chuck Bishop, and Clarence Nunn — all focusing on improving financial well-being and status.

We all know family reunions thrive on color-coordinated T-shirts and themed nights and some have talent shows — this Family Reunion had it all: an all-white party, Mardi gras themed night-lead in with a four-piece part band: a sousaphone, two saxophones and drum. Nightly performers included Jon B, Juvenile and Joe, who kept the festive atmosphere going.

The highlight of the event was a tribute to the elders — the Lifetime Achievement Award given to James Beard Foundation awardee and, Netflix’s High on the Hog author, and food historian Dr. Jessica Harris.

It was a delicious family reunion rooted in black excellence. food and fun. Make sure you start to save your money and plan to attend next year.

The 2023 event enjoyed partnership support from Food & Wine, Wells Fargo, Brown-Forman, Virginia Tourism Corporation, United Airlines, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Lexus, McBride Sisters Collection, Inspire, Zigma World, McEnearney Associates Realtors, Visit Loudoun, AmaWaterways and New Belgium Brewing.