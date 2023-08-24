Jesy Nelson splits from Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson is heartbroken after splitting from Zion Foster.

The 32-year-old singer dated the aspiring musician for nine months but he ended the relationship after a recent trip to the USA.

“It’s hard to make sense of it right now because they appeared to be so loved up,” a source told The Sun.

Foster has unfollowed Nelson on social media and deleted all pictures of them together from his Instagram account. However, Nelson’s Instagram account still features a number of pictures of them together.

Her last post with Foster features the caption: “Down to ride to the very end.”

Nelson and Foster took several romantic trips together after she revealed she was taking time out to travel.

“For a long time I’ve really wanted to go travelling but never had the time to do it. I’ve got some really exciting things coming up with work and my music – but until then I’m gonna take the summer off to travel the world. I’m going to be off my social media for a while,” she told her fans earlier this summer:

Nelson has previously dated Chris Hughes, Harry James and Sean Sagar. She became engaged to Rixton’s Jake Roche in 2015 but they ended their romance in 2016.