Kevin Hart in a wheelchair after another major injury (video)

Kevin Hart has been bound to a wheelchair once again after suffering a major injury that included ripped muscles in his abdominal region.

Hart admitted to his vast 178 million followers on Instagram that he had no business engaging in a 40-yard dash race against a former NFL star. He pushed his body past the breaking point to where he ripped a torn lower abdomen and suffered tears to his hip abductors during the race against Stevan Ridley.

The Think Like a Man and Ride Along star was at his self-deprecating best in the caption of the IG post where he scolded himself.

“44 and sitting my a– down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f— am I doing???? I blew my s—….I’m done. FML,” Hart wrote. “I tore my adductor off my pelvis. True story.”

#KevinHart tried to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley in the 40-yard dash and is now in a wheelchair after muscle tears pic.twitter.com/SIfuwC3ori — Virtual Celebrity News Network (@virtualcelebnew) August 24, 2023

“I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff,” Hart said.

Hart admits he was cajoled into the friendly race against the 34-year-old ex-gridiron runner.

“This debate was based off who’s faster. Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast,” Hart continued in the video. “Stevan said, ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy.”

Hart said the subsequent 40-yard dash resulted in him blowing “all my s—” and now he “can’t walk.”

He continued, saying: “Tell you what you just lost, son. You just lost every opportunity of me going to racing you anytime soon. It’s over,” he said. “What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s— ever, now I can’t walk.”

“I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JOICE [sic] TOO BIG BRO!” Ridley wrote, referencing the legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady. “MY BAD @KEVINHARTFOREAL! HEAL UP AND PEEKP [sic] MAKING US ALL LAUGH!”