‘Toya & Reginae’ premiere rocks Atlanta (photos)

One of America’s most dynamic mother-daughter reality duos coalesced their star powers to create a popping reality show, “Toya & Reginae,” that teems with drama and saucy storylines on WeTV.

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter were joined at the celebrity-packed red carpet premiere at the IPIC Theaters in Atlanta by Red Rushing, Lourdes Rodriguez, Casey Johnson, Beedy Johnson, Ms. Anita, and Danielle Johnson. Other VIP guests included OMG Girlz (Zonnique Pullins, Baha Rodriguez, and Breaunna Womack), Gary with da Tea, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, Nivea, Ty Young, Lena Huggar, Monyetta Shaw, and Shamea Morton.

‘Toya & Reginae’ reality show premiere (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)”Toya & Reginae,” which premieres Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET, features six one-hour episodes that percolate with excitement and interfamilial drama as they balance their personal lives with their demanding careers, all while navigating the ubiquitous and unforgiving social media.

