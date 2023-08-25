The natural hair care brand CURLS was founded by Mahisha Dellinger, a former marketing manager for a Fortune 500 company. After being dissatisfied with the lack of quality ingredients in natural hair products, Dellinger decided to create a brand for women like herself.

On Aug. 20, Dellinger held her third annual CURLS On The Runway event to celebrate diverse natural hairstyles, Black fashion designers, and Black excellence. The event was hosted by Yandy Smith with a special guest appearance from Yung Joc.

Dellinger divulged the main ingredient in CURLS products that promotes hair growth.

Why did you launch CURLS On The Runway?

Well, honestly, it’s all about celebrating Black everything. Black excellence, Black stylists, Black designers, Black businesses, Black hair, Black beauty, Black natural hair on the runway, and supporting a Black foundation.

What are some of the ingredients that help with hair growth?

Our blueberry extract is a proprietary blend of ingredients that improve hair growth, strengthen the hair, and prevent breakage. It does all those things for your natural hair and all our products use that ingredient.

What are some of CURLS bestsellers?

For a very long time since its inception, it’s been the Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-In Conditioner. That’s like a go-to. It’s like underwear for your hair. No matter what you put on top, you start with that. Also, the Blueberry Bliss Control Jelly gives you defined curls and no frizz no matter where you are. Then the Blissful Lengths Liquid Hair Growth Vitamin. If you know absorption rates when you take a pill, you absorb 25% of it. In anything liquid form, no matter what vitamin you take, its absorption rate is at 90%. The 90% absorption goes right into your bloodstream and it increases your hair growth.

Why do you think more young people are embracing their natural hair?

I love it. You see all the guys in college all have big natural hair. It’s amazing and it’s now a thing. It’s like back to the ’70s when it was politically charged back then with Black power. Now it’s more of a rebellion thing like, “I love who I am no matter what you say and I’m going to show you, the bigger the better.”