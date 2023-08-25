New music Friday: Derek Minor, Burna Boy, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones

A look at some of the new tunes to close August

August is coming to a close and with that comes another week of fresh music. Here are some of the top new releases for the week of Aug. 25.

Derek Minor released his album, Nobody’s Perfect. The project features 1k Phew, nobigdyl., Jon Keith, Ty Brasel, DJ Mal-Ski and Byron Juane.


YouTube video

Burna Boy released I Told Them…, which features J. Cole, RZA, 21 Savage, Dave and GZA.

Victoria Monét released JAGUAR II, which features Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire, and her smash single, “Smoke.”


Brent Faiyaz released “Moment of Your Life,” which features Coco Jones.

YouTube video

City Girls released “Face Down.”

YouTube video

Earl Sweatshirt and Alchemist released a joint album, Voir Dire, which is available as an NFT. He made the single “Sentry” public, which features MIKE.

YouTube video

Lil Yachty released “TESLA.”

YouTube video

Gucci Mane released “There I Go,” which features J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It.

YouTube video

French Montana and Swae Lee released “Wish U Well.”

YouTube video

Jordan Ward released moreward(FOREWARD), which features Joyce Wrice and 6LACK.

Bktherula dropped “CRAZY GIRL P2,” which features YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

YouTube video

Fridayy released Fridayy, which features Maverick City Music and Fireboy DML.

Sauce Walka dropped DAT BOY DEN.

DJ Muggs released Soul Assassins 3, which features rappers like Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs and Boldy James.

Drakare and Greatman Takit released “Crown.”

YouTube video

BBG Steppaa, Dudeylo and Bloodie released “Nobody Outside.”

YouTube video

Jack Freeman released “Shine.”

YouTube video
