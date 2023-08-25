New music Friday: Derek Minor, Burna Boy, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones

August is coming to a close and with that comes another week of fresh music. Here are some of the top new releases for the week of Aug. 25.

Derek Minor released his album, Nobody’s Perfect. The project features 1k Phew, nobigdyl., Jon Keith, Ty Brasel, DJ Mal-Ski and Byron Juane.

Burna Boy released I Told Them…, which features J. Cole, RZA, 21 Savage, Dave and GZA.

Victoria Monét released JAGUAR II, which features Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire, and her smash single, “Smoke.”

Brent Faiyaz released “Moment of Your Life,” which features Coco Jones.

City Girls released “Face Down.”

Earl Sweatshirt and Alchemist released a joint album, Voir Dire, which is available as an NFT. He made the single “Sentry” public, which features MIKE.

Lil Yachty released “TESLA.”

Gucci Mane released “There I Go,” which features J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It.

French Montana and Swae Lee released “Wish U Well.”

Jordan Ward released moreward(FOREWARD), which features Joyce Wrice and 6LACK.

Bktherula dropped “CRAZY GIRL P2,” which features YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Fridayy released Fridayy, which features Maverick City Music and Fireboy DML.

Sauce Walka dropped DAT BOY DEN.

DJ Muggs released Soul Assassins 3, which features rappers like Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs and Boldy James.

Drakare and Greatman Takit released “Crown.”

BBG Steppaa, Dudeylo and Bloodie released “Nobody Outside.”

Jack Freeman released “Shine.”