Chef Kwame Onwuachi discusses new restaurant Tatiana and pop-up at US Open

Chef Kwame Onwuachi discusses his new Lincoln Center restaurant Tatiana and his pop-up appearance at the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

More from Rolling Out

Chef Kwame Onwuachi and restaurateur Melba Wilson. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Business Videos
Chef Kwame Onwuachi discusses new restaurant Tatiana and pop-up at US Open
EF339D85-8C36-444E-A25F-444357F806C4
Entertainment Videos
Director Reggie Rock Bythewood spills inside secrets on season 2 of 'Swagger'
DSC07070
Sisters with Superpowers videos
Jade Godbolt shines behind the wheel of the Chevy Trax as a 'rolling out' 2023 Sisters with Superpowers national influencer
MauriceSymonette
Political Videos
Blacks for Trump leader says Trump is being treated 'like a n----' (explicit)
dr
Health Videos
Dr. Sheryl Heron reveals inequities with AI in health care
33D3CC29-0AF1-4073-BB94-720E5CC64562
Entertainment Videos
Rosario Dawson stars in the miniseries 'Star Wars Ahsoka'
Associate Director of Sales for the Borough of the Bronx for MetroPlusHealth, Rasheeda Petersen. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Health Videos
MetroPlusHealth continues to serve the Bronx community with new initiatives
IMG_1717
Entertainment Videos
Producer Carla Banks-Waddles shares insight on 'Bel-Air'
SugarhillDdot1
Music Industry Videos
Sugarhill Ddot revisits the moment Drake cosigned him
IMG_1709
Entertainment Videos
Erika Alexander stars in 'Run The World'

New from Rolling Out

R.A
Halloween comes early to Atlanta jail, thanks to Donald Trump booking (photos)
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj now has an operator bundle on 'Call of Duty'
Halle and Chloe Bailey
Chloe and Halle berated by Fox Soul host
keisha lance bottoms 1a mayor
Trump lovers mistake Atlanta's former mayor as DA Fani Willis
DerekMinor
New music Friday: Derek Minor, Burna Boy, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones
GangstaBoo
Three 6 Mafia member claims he knows who killed Gangsta Boo
Chef Kwame Onwuachi and restaurateur Melba Wilson. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Chef Kwame Onwuachi discusses new restaurant Tatiana and pop-up at US Open
Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Jadakiss, collectively known as The Lox. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
The Lox, Redman and Method Man close out ‘50 & Forever’ in New York
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles