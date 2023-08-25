Nicki Minaj now has an operator bundle on ‘Call of Duty’

The Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, has made history as the first female celebrity to become a character on Call of Duty. Her operator bundle consists of eight looks channeling different forms of her famous alter ego, the Harajuku Barbie.

Minaj tweeted what this career milestone meant to her.

“Dear Barbz, today we make history. History books will say that the Harajuku Barbie was the first female celebrity made into a character on Call of Duty. I am so honored. So happy. It was such a pleasure working with the Call of Duty team. Let’s show the f— out. Love, HB,” Minaj tweeted.

Fans were excited to see the different versions of Nicki and quickly posted the operator bundle online.

In the first look, the Nicki Minaj operator is rocking a short pink hairstyle with a silver bodysuit and armor; in the second look, she’s rocking a lion tribal mask with a camouflage two-piece; in the third look, Minaj is wearing a trucker hat with a green and yellow jumpsuit; and the fourth look features Minaj wearing a red one piece with a green camouflage vest paired with a black hood and fingerless gloves.

In addition to those looks, Minaj has four other options Call of Duty fans can choose from.

Here is what some fans think about the collaboration.Here is what some fans think about the collaboration: