Gangsta Boo died in January 2023, and according to an autopsy performed in June, it was because of an accidental drug overdose.

Three 6 Mafia member Crunchy Black has another idea on how Gangsta Boo died, and he claims somebody close to her is responsible. Black claims that Boo’s brother, Eric Mitchell, also overdosed the night that she died and that he should be held responsible for her death.

Black posted a comment on Instagram from someone who was in jail with Mitchell.

“Ay tell everybody that you probably got her up outta here on purpose … Did u tell these folk that all u used to do when we was locked up was ask about how much u hated her cuz she ain’t send you no bread or help put you on,” the comment said.

Black captioned the post: “God is good. He sent me this to post and sure against the boo brother we on your a–. He was in jail y’all talking about how he hate her how he going to do something to her if anybody f— with boo. You know she had a good heart. Things that she couldn’t do, she wouldn’t going to do it. Things that she could do, you can depend on her being there for you.”

The next day, Black continued his support of Boo with another Instagram post with the caption: ““I’m Never Scared and I want [justice] for Gangster boo,” he wrote in another post. “B—- a– n—- kill this sister because she wasn’t able to do things for his b—- a– when he was in jail. It wasn’t her fault that a n—- don’t want to get out of here and work for something to have something like she was doing.”