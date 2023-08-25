Weekend must-watch list: Kandi Burruss, ‘Love & Marriage: Detroit,’ ‘Ultimatum’

Everyone loves a good soap opera or reality television show involving relationships. This weekend is all about love, whether you’re talking about dating, breaking up, or divorcing. Some new trailers for upcoming shows have also been released to prepare for September. Here are a few shows to look forward to this weekend.

“Love & Marriage Detroit”

Three couples and longtime family friends want to show the world that Detroit is more than grit, abandoned factories, and 8 Mile Road. “Love & Marriage: Detroit” will center on a group of African American families with deep ties to Detroit who have decided to stay in the city and prove they can provide the best lives possible for their families in this community on a comeback.

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On”

Four couples enter one space with questions about their uncertain relationships. At the end of the day, they must answer whether they want to get married to the person they came in with or if there is someone else who fulfills what they want in a relationship.

The Pass

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s The Pass follows Nina and Maurice, a married couple who give each other one night off from fidelity, a “hall pass.” Their lives quickly turn upside down as the one night of pleasure becomes a tool of deception.