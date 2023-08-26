Black woman brings home 1st US women’s discus world championship

Track and field athlete Laulauga Tausaga-Collins took home the gold medal
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ wavebreakmedia

On Aug. 22., Hawaiin-native Laulauga Tausaga-Collins, 25, won a gold medal in the women’s discus at the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary. This makes her the first American woman to do so.

Tausaga-Collins won the world championship with a throw of 69.49 meters according to CNN Sports.


“I can’t tell you what it means right now because I still can’t believe it. I have all the feels and no words. It’s amazing,” Tausaga-Collins told USA Network.

In the video, you can see Tausaga-Collins celebrate the moment with pure excitement and joy. She originally had a foul in the first round and then threw 52.28m in round two, yet she ended up throwing four meters more than her competitors bringing home the win.


According to World Athletics, “Athletes throw a metal disc weighing 1kg for women, as far as possible while remaining inside a 2.5-meter diameter circle. For the throw to be measured, the discus must land inside a marked sector and the athlete must not leave the circle before it has landed, and then only from the rear half of the circle.”

In addition to Tausaga-Collins taking home the gold medal, fellow American Valarie Allman won the silver medal with a 69.23m throw, and China’s Feng Bin claimed the bronze, according to CNN Sports.

Tausaga-Collins showed gratitude for the support by reposting Instagram stories and tweets from fans on social media.

