Heirs of Afrika 6th Annual International Women Of Power Awards honors rap icon Yo-Yo

Ghanaian American media executive Koshie Mills, founder and executive producer of Heirs Of Afrika 6th Annual International Women of Power Luncheon, returns with her star-studded event on Sunday, August 27 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles. The luncheon will celebrate and honor global Black women who are change agents, thought leaders and dynamic representations in entertainment, fashion, beauty, business and vanguard.

Koshie Mills says, “I’m excited to have another opportunity to create a magical space where our sisters from around the world can come together in all their glory and excellence. The African Renaissance is here and it gives me joy that we are connecting with the Diaspora in an authentic way.”

Emmy-Award winning comedian and talk show host Loni Love returns as the host for the exclusive elegant event.

The awards ceremony is a joyful celebration of sisterhood and the excellence of Black women. It offers a three-course luncheon, live performances, and awards presentations with an African inflection.

Confirmed honorees this year include: Dr. Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker (iconic rapper) for the Music Royalty Award, Tina Lifford (Queen Sugar) for the Warrior Award, Arsema Thomas (Queen Charlotte) for the Rising Star Award, Sadé Muhammad (CMO at Time Magazine) for the Business Award, Sonia Tucker (model) for the Goddess Beauty Award, Hamamat Monita (Philanthropist) for the Heirs Of Afrika Award. and Marielle Bobo (Editor In Chief, SVP Ebony Magazine) for the Media Titan Award.

Presenters include: Kwame Boateng (Music Executive), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar, Girls Trip), Kwesi Boakye (Claws, Colony), Juliet Ibrahim (Ghanaian Actress), Osas Ighodaro (Nigerian Actress), Kim Roxie (Founder of Lamik Beauty), Claire Sulmers (Founder Fashion Bomb Daily), Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar), and Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset).

Special VIP Guests include: Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Malinda Williams (Soulfood), Melissa Williams (Tyler Perry’s Ruthless), Edwina Findley (If Loving You is Wrong), Vanessa Estelle Williams (Soulfood), Monique Coleman (“High School Musical”), Novi Brown (Sistas), Porsha Coleman (MTV Wild N Out), Actress Zeta Morrison (Love Island Winner), Kylie Jefferson (Ballerina), Kayla Clinton (Beauty Influencer), Nana Ghana (WHAT/IF), Nyakim Gatwech Model), and Constance Ejuma (Black Panther).

