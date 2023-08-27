How Carmelo Anthony feels about his son Kiyan’s growing popularity (video)

Following Bronny James‘ Sierra Canyon graduation, all eyes turned to Kiyan Anthony in the world of high school basketball. The 16-year-old junior’s clout is on the upswing on social media after the star prospect’s performance this past summer on the AAU circuit.

Kiyan Anthony balled out this summer! Carmelo’s 16-year-old son is next up 👀 @kiyananthony @carmeloanthony pic.twitter.com/YgdIRgQ7Oc — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) August 22, 2023

On Aug. 25, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, and another NBA icon, Lebron James took Kiyan to the OTX Friday Fight Night at the OTE Arena in Atlanta. Anthony is an Overtime investor. At the fights, he was interviewed in the arena and asked about Kiyan.

“I allow him to be a teenager,” Anthony said. “When the time comes to turn the heat up, we’re going to turn the heat up, but right now, I want him to be a teenager, I want him to be a kid, I want him to just enjoy this process. That’s what matters.”

According to 247Sports, Kiyan has offers from programs like Tennessee, UCF, Michigan, Memphis, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois, Florida State and UMASS. He also has an offer from Syracuse, where his father won a NCAA national championship in 2003.

When Carmelo officially announced his retirement from basketball in May, he said his focus would now go to help push Kiyan to the heights he wants to go to in the sport.