Watch video of the race that put Kevin Hart in a wheelchair

Ridley couldn’t help but dig into his friend about losing the race and his ability to walk temporarily
Watch video of the race that put Kevin Hart in a wheelchair
Kevin Hart (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Kevin Hart’s ill-fated race against former NFL star Stevan Ridley, where the comedian suffered significant injuries that have confined him to a wheelchair, has been unveiled to the public.

Ridley posted the video of the race where he easily smokes the diminutive entertainer on a nondescript street at night in Los Angeles.


Hart now says he regrets the endeavor but got cajoled into trying the feat following a friendly argument about who was the fastest.

The first race, Ridley won in a landslide. In the second race, Hart gave a better showing and kept up with Ridley. But then, halfway through the race, Hart pulled up hurt, which is where he also yanked the muscle off his hip bone.


Hart took two L’s in one swoop — one after losing the race, and the second for the injuries — telling his fans that he ripped multiple muscles in his abdomen. 

“We get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash,” Hart said. “40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s–t. Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk. Sit my a– down. This is 44.”

