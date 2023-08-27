Sha’Carri Richardson and Team USA sweep 4×100 relays at world title

Noah Lyles matched a milestone accomplished by Usain Bolt nearly 10 years ago
Sha'Carri Richardson and Team USA sweep 4x100 relays at world title
Team USA women’s track and field team (Image source: YouTube/NBC Sports)

The USA men’s and women’s track and field teams rolled to electrifying victories in the 4×100 relays in Budapest, Hungary, sweeping the world championship titles.

Ubiquitous track star Sha’Carri Richardson and superstar Noah Lyles anchored the women’s and men’s squads that overcame three shaky baton handoffs to emphatically vanquish their Jamaican archrivals.


Richardson, 23, has rebounded in spectacular fashion from her precipitous fall from grace in 2020 when she was disqualified from the Olympics. She admitted back then to smoking weed after suffering the shocking and sudden death of her mother — one week before the Olympic trials — and used marijuana to cope with the unbearable pain.

With that ignominious episode in her rearview mirror, Richardson took home two gold medals and a bronze at the world’s in Budapest, Hungary, in central Europe, winning the 100 and 4×100 sprints and taking the bronze in the 200-meter race.


YouTube video

For Noah, it was a thrilling trifecta as he became the first man to win the 100, 200 and 4×100 races at the world’s since legendary runner Usain Bolt accomplished the same feat in 2015. Together the men’s relay team out-sprinted the Japanese who came in second, followed by Jamaica.

YouTube video

Next up: The USA Track and Field squads will see if they can duplicate these feats at the Olympics in Paris in the summer of 2024.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles