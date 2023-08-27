‘The Bachelorette’ makes history with 1st ‘monoracial’ Black couple

On Aug. 21, Bachelor Insider announced that Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko became the first monoracial Black couple to get engaged on ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” Season 20 of the TV series showed the two love interests gravitating toward each other early on in the show.

As the third Black couple to be engaged on “The Bachelorette,” this is the first time neither partner is biracial. Many fans were thrilled to see the representation of Black love continued on the show.

Amazing representation. The first black couple to make it to the end on The Bachelor or #TheBachelorette. Iconic moment right here. Wishing Charity and Dotun all the best! pic.twitter.com/12wtDNHFB4 — S.J. (งツ)ว  (@Sarena_Jackson) August 22, 2023

Shortly before the proposal, they both confessed their feelings toward each other in a teary exchange of loving words.

According to Bachelor Insider, Dotun opened up by saying, “Charity, there is so much that we’ve experienced, from our very first kiss at the mansion, where I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, but I’m going for it,’ all the way to conquering our fear of 200 feet in the air, running through New Orleans, and most importantly falling in love. You have been able to make me feel so incredibly special. You have made me feel adored, validated, and wanted, and to receive that from a woman of your caliber, Charity, I don’t think you’ll ever understand what that means to me. I am certain that I want to spend the rest of my life showing you, 100%. I just want you to know that I am fully committed to you as you stand here in front of me, and I wouldn’t change a thing about you.”

Dotun unsure at the time if Charity felt the same, awaited her response.

“I’ve always said that being here and being along this journey has taught me that one conversation can change everything. When I think of that moment and when I think of you, it takes me back to Oceanside when we shared that incredibly special moment that changed my life, truly, forever. When I looked in your eyes in that moment, I saw a man that respected me, that valued me, that adored me, and a man that I could love forever. You have made me feel alive. You made me believe in love again. You have made me feel so valued and so seen. So Dotun, when I stand here in this moment, I want a forever future with you. I see you as my husband, I see you as my future, I see it so clear. I don’t have any doubts. I don’t question it. I love you so much,” Lawson said.

He proceeded to say, “Charity, you have inspired me, you have taught me, you have shown me that a good thing can really just be a good thing. The love that we have is perfect. So, Miss Charity Lawson, would you do me the honor of turning this fairy tale into a reality? Charity Lawson, will you marry me?”

She responded, “A million times yes.”

The beautiful Black couple is now headed to Greece for a pre-honeymoon vacation. They plan to have two weddings, one traditional Nigerian wedding and one standard American ceremony.