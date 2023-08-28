Azealia Banks says Beyoncé ‘nasty,’ but Nicki Minaj is ‘chic’

Azealia Banks is seemingly always crouched down in the trenches looking for prey to pounce on.

Banks jumped out to attack a formidable foe when she called Beyoncé “nasty” and said she declined to go to her Renaissance Tour stop in Atlanta because she didn’t want to see the “Gisele and Blue Ivy cabaret.”

Meanwhile, Banks extolled Nicki Minaj whose Pink Friday 2 album is poised to drop in the fall.

“Like I would never even think you’d like something like this,” Azealia wrote on her IG story when reposting an image of Minaj. “THIS IS THE BEST LOOK I HAVE EVER SEEN [YOU] IN. EVERRRRRRR OKAY? Nicki I have never seen you this comfortable in your own skin… I’m not even trying to shade you… But you have never ever looked this chic, stylish, sexy, at ease.”

Azealia Banks praises Nicki Minaj and her look for new single, "Last Time I Saw You": "You have never ever looked this chic, stylish, sexy, at ease….." pic.twitter.com/4JqYy7FFUR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2023

Banks also castigated Queen Bey for what she says is an affliction of hateration in her heart towards other female artists who could threaten her throne. She also mentioned the reason why she wasn’t going to join the multitudes at her tour stop.

“I stayed home. I decided I didn’t want to see Giselle and Blue Ivy’s cabaret,” her reply began. “I wasn’t leaving the comfort of my mansion to hear her sing Mary J. Blige covers and literally watch the same show I can watch on Instagram. In a big way, I kind of got over her that night. For a woman who’s done so much nasty stuff behind the scenes to stifle other Black female artists yet STILL is too afraid to come at Adele for ki’ing on her little ‘Lemonade’ stunt and tearing a Grammy in half while she’s in the front row pregnant???”