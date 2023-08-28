There are a lot of iconic rap diss tracks that have been made in the history of hip-hop, and there could be a debate on which ones are on top of the list.

In a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie was asked if Ice Cube’s “No Vaseline” was better than Tupac’s “Hit Em Up.” Surprisingly, Boosie said that he had never heard Cube’s song, and that “Hit Em Up” was the best diss track ever.

It’s a lot to choose from, but here are a few choices that could be considered for top 5 diss tracks alongside “No Vaseline” and “Hit Em Up.”

“Ether” – Nas

Nas released this track in 2001 in response to Jay-Z’s diss track “Takeover.” Nas didn’t hold back on the song, and one of the most memorable lines is “You a–, went from Jaz to hanging with Kane, to Irv, to B.I.G., and Eminem murdered you on your own s—.

“Takeover” – Jay-Z

Jay-Z was surely making it known that he was one of New York’s best rappers at the time, and that meant he had to take down some people on the way. One of those people was Nas, who was also at the top of his game during that period, but Jay-Z didn’t let anybody get in his way.

“The Story of Adidon” – Pusha T

This song countered Drake’s diss song toward Pusha T, “Duppy Freestyle.” In Pusha’s response, he mentioned Drake secretly having a son, his sick producer and close friend Noah Shebib, and his parents separating when he was young.

“Kick in the Door” – The Notorious B.I.G.

Tension was high during the East Coast versus West Coast battle, and Biggie had to get in a few shots aimed at members of Death Row Records.

‘Back to Back” – Drake

Apparently, Meek Mill made Drake very mad around this time. This was the second diss song targeted at Meek, with the first being “Charged Up.” Drake did go “back-to-back” with his diss tracks, and in the second one, he mentioned ghostwriting allegations Meek accused him of and Meek’s relationship with Drake’s close friend Nicki Minaj.