Music impresario Diddy made two separate $1 million donations during his sojourn in Atlanta at the Invest Fest conference on issues close to him.

While at Invest Fest, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 53, announced a $1 million investment fund in partnership with Earn Your Leisure and its founders, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. The philanthropic gesture will help comprehensive financial literacy efforts “[putting] the investment strategies discussed on EYL into action” and “providing a practical model for economic empowerment,” according to a press release from Diddy’s investment portfolio, Combs Global.

An Invest Fest moment in history. Invest Fest #investfest pic.twitter.com/2czLkUdVbC — Earn Your Leisure (@EarnYourLeisure) August 27, 2023

“I’m thrilled to join forces with Earn Your Leisure,” Combs said. “We’re going beyond discussing finances and taking action to demystify the world of investing for our community.”



Later in the day, Diddy ventured to Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium to take in the gridiron battle between HBCU rivals South Carolina State and Jackson State University.

While there, the Bad Boy Records label founder pledged $1 million to JSU through his Sean Combs Foundation.

“If it wasn’t for HBCUs, I wouldn’t be here,” Combs told ESPN. He is one of the more famous alumni of Howard University.

“Supporting HBCUs is not just my honor, it’s my responsibility,” Diddy added. “You know, my grandmother raised me to make sure I sow my seed in my community and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

HBCUs are notoriously under-resourced by the state and federal governments, in comparison to their mainstream counterparts, and Diddy vowed he is “here to do something about it.”