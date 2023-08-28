J’mone’ was founded by fashion designer Krystle Hawkins, whose goal was to promote natural beauty and help women embrace their curves. Each body type is highlighted by creating high-quality shapewear, bras, panties, and waist trainers.

Hawkins opened up about what impact she wants J’mone’ to have on the culture.

What are three of the best things about being a designer?

Three of the best things about being a designer are you get to work with fabrics and colors while bringing the best out of others. You get to let your imagination loose and create products that are uniquely you. It’s like turning your thoughts into something you can touch. Then there’s the whole problem-solving gig. Designers are like creative detectives, tackling challenges from different angles and coming up with super smart solutions. It’s not just about making things look good. It’s about making them work seamlessly, feeling great to use, and fitting perfectly into people’s lives. Solving those puzzles is total satisfaction. Here’s the real kicker, your work can speak louder than words. Through your designs, you can make people feel things, understand messages, and even start important conversations. You’re not just creating pretty pictures; you’re shaping perceptions, making connections, and maybe even changing the world a bit. It’s a wild ride, and you’re in the driver’s seat.

How do you want to impact culture with your creativity and designs?

Through J’mone’, my goal is to influence and transform the culture by leveraging creativity and design. I envision our products not only as tools for enhancing physical appearance but also as vehicles for promoting self-confidence, empowerment, and body positivity. In a culture that often emphasizes unrealistic standards of beauty, J’mone’ aims to celebrate diversity and authenticity. Our designs are crafted to accentuate individual uniqueness, encouraging people to embrace their bodies as they are. By offering a range of styles and sizes, we seek to cater to a wide array of body types and promote inclusivity. Furthermore, our creative endeavors extend beyond aesthetics. We aim to foster a culture of self-love and self-expression. Through our designs, we strive to encourage individuals to confidently express themselves, embracing their true selves without reservations. Our shapewear serves as a tool that empowers people to step into the spotlight with confidence, recognizing their worth and beauty.

How does technology play a role in designing and marketing fashion today?

Well, technology has truly transformed the way we approach fashion nowadays. When it comes to designing, it’s like having a whole new toolbox. We can experiment with digital fabrics, create intricate patterns using software, and even see how a design would look in 3D before making it. Marketing is a game-changer. Social media and online platforms have opened up this incredible reach to people all over the world. We can showcase our creations, connect with customers, and even personalize their shopping experiences based on their preferences. It’s like technology has given fashion a whole new level of creativity and connection.