Regina Gwynn is a serial entrepreneur and the co-founder of Black Women Talk Tech. Gwynn is responsible for strategy, partner relations, and operations management for the organization.

Gwynn discussed what storytelling means to her and how it empowers other women.

Why did you select your career?

I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur, and I’m blessed to find financial freedom in a career path I designed just for me.

As a woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

I am a storyteller, and my ability to share compelling, powerful stories of Black women is definitely one of my superpowers.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

I would say my top two qualities are resourcefulness and empathy.

[When it comes to resourcefulness], my team and I can make anything happen with no time and no budget.

I also have empathy, and I probably understand more challenges than most leaders.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Trust your gut and do the first approach you develop before you psych yourself out.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Women of color bring a diversity of thought that powers new approaches to challenges in both the public and private sectors. Her voice often ensures multiple voices are being heard.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

I have to name Madam C.J. Walker for her business acumen and for setting the standard for all women entrepreneurs, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t also highlight my soror, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for her contributions both now and in the future.

Why is it important for experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

It was critical to have a mentor who looked like me when I was making my way through the earlier stages of my career — women who had been in my shoes and were willing to help me sidestep the mistakes they made. Having been a mentee and mentor, I can say both parties learn so much from the experience.

Share three career highlights.

I would have to say getting my MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, launching my first tech startup TresseNoire, and celebrating seven years of building Black Women Talk Tech as a resource matchmaker for dynamic women entrepreneurs.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

My greatest achievement is being a mompreneur. My 9-month-old baby boy keeps me on my toes both personally and professionally.