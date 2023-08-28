Simone Biles recently competed in the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, making history twice. The athlete became the first gymnast to win eight all-around titles and the oldest woman to do so.

.@Simone_Biles 8️⃣ this up. She's the first gymnast in history – man or woman – to win 8 U.S. all-around titles!#XfinityChamps pic.twitter.com/vcz2T3b9yN — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 28, 2023

According to the USA Gymnastics newsroom, the three titles she claimed were balance beam, receiving a two-day score of 29.300, and floor exercise, receiving a score of 30.200. All around, she received a two-day score of 118.450, taking home the gold medal. She also competed in uneven bars, receiving a score of 28.400 where she took home a bronze medal.

As of now, Biles has 35 national championship medals and 27 U.S. titles since her debut in 2013.

Reporters asked how she was feeling at this moment.

“Right now, I would say happy. Happy that it’s over, happy that I’m back out here competing because I just didn’t think I was going to be back here competing, especially when we ordered the leos for classics and championships, and I was like, ‘Oh we’re doing this. Let’s go compete.’ I’m [also] hungry, I’m so starving right now. Every time I come out here I feel like I’m in a fever dream and nothing is real, like I’m not competing or anything. I knew I did a good floor routine, so as soon as I got off and I saw the score I was like, ‘D— I need to see that routine,’ because every time I do something they’re like, ‘You stuck every pass,’ and I was like, ‘I did?’ Because I’m just in the moment, but it just doesn’t feel real for some reason. I just seriously can’t believe I’m out here competing again. I just really can’t, so I’m proud of myself for that,” Biles said at the press conference.

Biles recently married Green Bay Packers football safety Jonathan Owens on April 22, 2023.