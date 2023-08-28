Fashion designer Taylor Jay recently collaborated with Tabitha Brown on “Very Good Mondays” featuring some of her designs from the Taylor Jay HER Collection. Tabitha and her daughter Choyce welcomed their audience wearing comfortable, stylish pieces. The two pieces featured were the Printed London Jumpsuit worn by Tabitha Brown and the Mona Jumper worn by Choyce Btown.

As the show promotes the importance of self-care and the desire to uplift others, Tabitha Brown created a platform to form genuine connections with businesses she loves to support.

Jay opened up about what her designs represent for women in all stages of life.

What was it like collaborating with Tabitha and Choyce Brown for the “Very Good Mondays” show?

We’re so excited to even have Tabitha Brown wearing our pieces. We are a heavily elevated brand, and so comfortable pieces that stand the test of time are what we pretty much stand for. Just seeing Tabitha and her daughter, Choyce wearing the pieces, they look[ed] so beautiful, and [the clothes] just fit their personalit[ies] so well. It just pretty much spoke to what we’ve been building for since the start.

What were their reactions to the designs?

Tabitha said they were very comfortable and they’re so cute. I think they just loved how they felt on them. From what I can see on the segment, is that it was like their own personal style. If you look at Tabitha in the printed jumpsuit, she looks beautiful, alive, vibrant and positive. She’s got this great, amazing energy and you can see that with that. She’s able to own that print and own that color, and be herself within that piece. Then you see her daughter Choyce, who’s just a reflection of her mother, and she’s beautiful and young. [Wearing] that red jumper and she was comfortable, modern and stylish. You can tell that she can take that same piece into the next journey of her life as she matures, and things like that. That’s just an example of what the brand stands for. Just seeing a mother and a daughter duo together wearing pieces that are interchangeable in your life and your journey as a woman, says it all.

Any tips for aspiring fashion designers?

First of all, it doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to be done. That’s one thing I always tell myself. Secondly, love yourself first, and make sure you have confidence in yourself as much as possible. This is a very challenging industry. So you have to make sure that you have enough love and strength to push through even when it’s hard. Never stop learning. Find someone [to mentor you], get an education, continuously learn about it, and find out what you have that’s special and unique that you can give out to the world. Pursue it, be confident in it, and just grow in that space.