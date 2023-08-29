Brittany Renner gives Charleston White a lap dance (video)

Brittany Renner has gone viral again.

The social media personality recently went on “The Danza Project” and began ranting when asked about the father of her child, P.J. Washington. Danza asked Renner what her thoughts were on Washington signing a three-year, $48 million contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets. She said she was rooting for the father of her child to win in life before addressing her critics.

Renner, 31, was accused of taking advantage of Washington, 25, when the two dated, especially when the couple broke up shortly after she had his child. On the podcast, Renner went into detail about how painful it was to give birth to an 8-pound infant and explained how she gained 50 pounds during the pregnancy.

“Let me tell you something, I can’t be bought,” Renner said. “That’s what all these people in the chat can’t understand, I can’t be bought. They think it’s just, ‘Money and the highest bidder.’ I believe in true love.”

She began to scream as the cameras panned to confused looks on Danza and Charleston White’s faces. Renner then threw a water bottle at someone behind the camera. Later, she clarified the bottle was supposed to hit somebody else behind the camera because he was laughing at her yelling. She then picked up another water bottle and threw it.

Eventually, Renner opened up a water bottle and went over to White’s seat. She gave White a lap dance before splashing a co-host with the water and dumping the rest on White. Renner then twerked again before sitting back down, to which Danza told a producer to put the YouTube stream on private. Renner then hugged White before he left the set.