HYVE-LIFE eyewear is providing an important accessory

If you ever felt like a part of your wardrobe was missing a touch, it might be because you’re missing some fashionable eyewear. These two sisters with superpowers, Shamika Bright and Ahsh Murphy, created HYVE-LIFE eyewear, which helps people feel good and look good, all at the same time.

Bright spoke with rolling out about their brand and shared some tips for Black female entrepreneurs.

Tell us about your brand.

HYVE-LIFE is a fashion eyewear company founded by myself and my business partner Ahsh Murphy, and it stands for Helping Your Vision Evolve. One of the things that we want to do is [highlight that] when people look good, they feel good, and they’re able to operate in their purpose. We have an accessory that highlights and adds to what a person already has on the inside. We’re like the cherry on the top. So when you get dressed, you put your outfit on, and then the last thing people typically put on is a pair of shades. You put that right pair of shades on it, and you start doing your happy dance. That’s the energy that we love, and we love to be in person with people so they can try our product, they can feel it, they can touch it, and then we can transfer our energy onto them or they can even transfer the energy onto us.

As a Black female entrepreneur, what are some things you wish you had known earlier in your journey?

I would say get a coach. You don’t have to know everything. [Put] one foot in front of the other, and just keep going. It’s not going to be perfect. You’re not going to know everything. For us personally, we probably spend a lot of time trying YouTube University or trying to figure out things on our own, but there are people who’ve been doing this before us. I think early on you should invest in a coach or find someone you can trust, someone complimentary of you and how you operate, that can help you can mitigate the time it takes for you to get up and go.

Why should Black female entrepreneurs stick together?

We are more powerful together than we are alone.

Where can people find you?

You can find us on Instagram @hyve_hyve and our website is www.hyve-life.com