Justin Combs likes older women? Nicki Minaj reminisces about their date

As Nicki Minaj gears up for the release of her new single “Last Time I Saw You,” dropping Sept. 1, she went on Instagram Live to promote the news. As she shared details, Diddy‘s son Justin Combs appeared in the comments saying, “Hi.”

Minaj quickly responded and reminisced about being his date on MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16.” She also addressed why she was late that day: “What was that like me being your Sweet 16 date? I know I was mad late and I can’t remember much, but I felt like …. … I just knew Puffy and Misa were so mad at me. I could feel it, and I was so mad at myself because of all of the dresses that I had been trying on that day, I hated every one [of the dresses],” she recalled. “I felt horrible, y’all. I felt really horrible, but I can’t believe to this day that I went with him to his sweet sixteen. He said, ‘It was a movie.’ Then when he was trying to get cute in the limo, I was like, “Who is you talking to boy?”

A clip surfaced on World Star Hip Hop featuring the iconic clip of Justin Combs taking his date Nicki Minaj to the sweet sixteen celebration.

Nicki Minaj as Justin Combs date for his sweet 16🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qgxeosNWeu — savvy!! (@onikarchives) August 29, 2023

The Pink Friday artist is gearing up to release her sequel album, Pink Friday 2, in November.