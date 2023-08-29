TikToker PinkyDoll accused of ‘light skin fishing’

The social media celebrity is known for her famous line, ‘Ice Cream So Good’
TikToker PinkyDoll accused of 'light skin fishing'
Photo credit: TikTok.com/ @pinkydollreal

On Aug. 27, TikTok NPC live streamer PinkyDoll presented an award for the best streamer of the year at the 2023 Streamy Awards, and people were shocked to see her appearance. The social media celebrity often uses filters to act out her AI character online, where she’s known for her famous line, “ice cream so good.”

While on stage, PinkyDoll still resembled her online character, but her skin tone was much deeper than the filter. The Canadian resident, whose real name is Fedha Sinon, is now accused of “light skin fishing,” which some fans say was intentional.


 The TikTok NPC trend consists of viewers taking on the role of puppeteers while influencing the creator’s next move. According to Insider, TikTok’s original queen of NPC live streams is Japanese creator Natuecoco.

She’s known for using a bright filter, blushed cheeks, and colored contacts, seamlessly creating an ethereal appearance.


PinkyDoll has hopped on the trend and appears to have researched the TikTok NPC audience. She seems to have capitalized off colorism bias to make ends meet, making $7,000 daily.

Once PinkyDoll went viral, American celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Kai Cenat, and NLE Choppa hopped on the social trend.

Here’s what fans think of the real PinkyDoll.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles