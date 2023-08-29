Plies is never shy about expressing his opinions on social media, and it looks like that will never change.

From trolling Britney Spears to sharing his excitement about Donald Trump getting indicted, Plies has a ton of takes that are outlandish but quite funny.

The latest thought that the rapper shared is how younger women don’t get aroused anymore, but instead, he says it’s the older women who are looking to have some fun.

“Women In They 20’s & Early 30’s Ain’t Horny No More!!! They Just Wanna Travel, Spend Money & Be Outside,” Plies tweeted. “If U A Man & Looking For A Freak U Better Find U Somebody Late 30’s & In They 40’s.. B/c Them The Ones Know They On They Way Out & That P—- Soon To Stop Workin!”

Some of the women in his comments were not feeling his statement.

“I normally rock with you on most s—…but umm…it’s a No for me…A woman in her 40’s and ‘On They Way Out’ ain’t sitting well with my spirit, especially coming from a 45+ man meaning, you must be on your way out too,” one user said. “Words have Power…I’m sure you know that.”

Another user said, “Bae, I’m 50 and I love doing all 3, spending money, traveling, and being a freak for my man.”