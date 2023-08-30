‘Bel-Air’ after dark? Coco Jones dances for Jordan L. Jones

The ‘ICU’ artist had a sold out show in Los Angeles
'Bel-Air' after dark? Coco Jones dances for Jordan L. Jones
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Coco Jones attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Actress Coco Jones, who plays Hilary Banks on “Bel-Air,” has taken her music career to the next level with her EP, What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe). The buzzing artist is currently touring the country performing songs like “Caliber”, “Double Back,” and her famous track “ICU.”

Jones recently brought fellow “Bel-Air” star Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) on stage at one of her shows. The R&B singer and two of her dancers gave Jordan a sexy show with a steamy dance routine to “Fallin,” and he seemed to approve.


The co-stars have posed for a BTS picture on set before, but fans were shocked to see this moment unravel.

Ironically, on “Bel-Air,” their characters shared some tender moments. This storyline remained consistent following the original TV sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”


Now, fans question whether the stars have a relationship outside set life.

Both have been private about their love lives and work closely together, yet a sensual moment on stage may be for the audience.
Here is what one fan said about the shocking moment.

