‘Bel-Air’ after dark? Coco Jones dances for Jordan L. Jones

Actress Coco Jones, who plays Hilary Banks on “Bel-Air,” has taken her music career to the next level with her EP, What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe). The buzzing artist is currently touring the country performing songs like “Caliber”, “Double Back,” and her famous track “ICU.”

Jones recently brought fellow “Bel-Air” star Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) on stage at one of her shows. The R&B singer and two of her dancers gave Jordan a sexy show with a steamy dance routine to “Fallin,” and he seemed to approve.

Coco Jones dancing for Jordan Jones aka Jazz from Bel-Air during “Fallin” at her sold out show in LA pic.twitter.com/6AWe68KM6B — Coco Jones HQ (@CocoJonesHQ) August 23, 2023

The co-stars have posed for a BTS picture on set before, but fans were shocked to see this moment unravel.

Coco Jones and Jordan Jones BTS selfie for Bel Air season 2 🦞 pic.twitter.com/7EIb6QuIW5 — Coco Jones Source – #WIDTYTour (@CocoJonesSOURCE) June 21, 2023

Ironically, on “Bel-Air,” their characters shared some tender moments. This storyline remained consistent following the original TV sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Now, fans question whether the stars have a relationship outside set life.

Both have been private about their love lives and work closely together, yet a sensual moment on stage may be for the audience.

Here is what one fan said about the shocking moment.