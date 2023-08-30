Chrisean Rock reveals gender of her baby (photo)

Blueface’s embattled pregnant girlfriend Chrisean Rock clued her fans into the gender of her unborn child.

Rock, 23, has been embroiled in a combustible courtship with fellow rapper and reality star Blueface. Recently she told her four million Instagram fans that she will give birth to a baby boy.

“The last pregnancy dump before my baby boy [blue heart emoji] comes [two dizzy symbol emojis],” Rock penned in the caption of the post.

Having progressed well into her third trimester, meaning the baby boy will arrive very soon, the co-star of the dizzying show “Crazy in Love” on the Zeus network posted a photo carousel of herself and her son within the womb.

The 3D ultrasound photo of Blue and Rock’s child gives fans a glimpse of their soon-to-be-born son’s facial features.

The mother-to-be also posted a photo shoot featuring her topless and highlighting her growing baby bump.

Chrisean Rock’s revelation comes on the heels of the latest episode of their popular show where Blueface grapples with the reality that he is the father of her unborn child.

After publicly questioning whether he is the one who sired Rock’s child, the gravity of the DNA test begins to sink in.