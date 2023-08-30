Joseph Sikora is ready for season 2 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Joseph Sikora (Tommy Egan) is back for season two of the hit show “Power Book IV: Force.” Sikora shares what’s in store for the new season and the diversity of people and culture throughout. “Power Book IV: Force” debuts Sept. 1 on Starz.

Joseph Sikora is ready for season 2 of 'Power Book IV: Force'
