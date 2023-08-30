LaToya Dwight offers resources to women with uterine fibroids

LaToya Wright founded The Fibroid Pandemic after being diagnosed with uterine fibroids. The diagnosis led to a four-year journey researching fibroids and Wright choosing to undergo uterine fibroid embolization, a minimally invasive procedure. After the UFE, Wright shared her experience on Facebook where she received an overwhelming response. The Georgia state-licensed employee benefits consultant and senior account executive who spearheads negotiations for B2B contracts with major medical insurance carriers on behalf of her employer felt God was calling her to do something more significant to help other women diagnosed with uterine fibroids.

She founded The Fibroid Pandemic to provide resources to help women overcome uterine fibroids and noncancerous tumors of the womb. The executive’s professional and personal experience with uterine fibroids inspired her to give people the best course of action from a physical, financial, social, and emotional perspective.

Wright also hosts the annual Run F.A.R. 5K run/walk during Fibroid Awareness Month. A portion of the proceeds go to Pad The Pandemic, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to help eliminate period poverty and unnecessary hysterectomies.

Wright shared what resources her organization provides to combat uterine fibroids.

What type of organization is The Fibroid Pandemic?

The Fibroid Pandemic helps women make informed decisions as they embark on their journey to healing uterine fibroids. We provide education, access, and support, and are committed to empowering women with the tools they need to advocate for their health and well-being. We thoroughly vet every service, product, and healthcare provider we recommend to our community because we want to help you heal and live your best life.

What are some resources the organization provides?

From businesses specializing in chemical-free products to experienced healthcare providers, we’ve got you covered. We share resources such as wellness experts, health and fitness tips, hair care, as well as health and beauty product recommendations. We also connect members to our network of trusted healthcare providers for minimally invasive medical procedures, major surgery, holistic health, fertility and endocrinology, and more.

What is your overall goal?

Our goal at The Fibroid Pandemic is to provide a network of trusted and useful resources to Black women living with uterine fibroids. We aim to help women and their loved ones on their quest to seek lifelong fibroid healing. The Fibroid Pandemic exists to bring awareness to how fibroids affect Black women and their families. Our purpose is to equip Black women with the information, resources, and support they need to advocate for themselves.

What is the purpose of the annual 5K?

The purpose of the annual 5K is to bring awareness to uterine fibroids and to provide resources… The RUN F.A.R. debuted as the only 5K run/walk for fibroid awareness on the continent in 2021. We want others to know fibroids are not a death sentence and it’s time to make a paradigm shift in healthcare by linking arms and running far together.