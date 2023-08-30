How ‘The Blind Side’ lead actor feels about Michael Oher lawsuit (video)

Quinton Aaron was just as shocked as everyone else. Aaron, best known for his role as Michael Oher in the 2009 film The Blind Side, has been thrown back in the spotlight following Oher’s lawsuit against the Tuohy family, alleging the family never actually adopted him and that he unknowingly agreed to be in a conservatorship. Signing the documents that made the Tuohys Oher’s conservators gave the family legal authority to make business deals in his name. Oher said he didn’t make a dollar from The Blind Side, an Oscar-winning film that raked in over $300 million, and the family uses Oher’s name to promote their foundation as well as Leigh Anne Tuohy’s work as an author and motivational speaker, according to ESPN. Oher allegedly found out he wasn’t adopted in February 2023, seven years after his NFL career ended.

While promoting his new single “Lead With Love,” Aaron told rolling out how he felt about the lawsuit.

How did you feel about Oher’s allegations?

It’s definitely something that’s disheartening.

Being a part of the story, I felt like it was such an impactful story that so many people were able to take a lot of things. Over the years, I’ve had people come to me and tell me, “I adopted children because [of] you” [and] “I never thought I’d be able to get parents, and your movie has caused this.”

It’s about the Tuohy’s and Michael and I was just a part of telling the story; it’s had such a huge impact. NFL players tell me they’re playing in the league right now because of the movie, and I’m like, “That’s crazy.” Part of me made me feel old, but at the end of the day, I’m like, “That’s amazing.”… It’s sad and disheartening; so many years later, this story has come to light about the family who has become an iconic family to us somewhere over the years because of the movie.

No one skips trials or tribulations. No matter where you are, who you are or where you come from. I hope, feel and pray they come to some sort of resolve and can rebuild a relationship after all of this is said and done. If they could do this, behind closed doors out of the media, I don’t think everyone needs to know. I’m praying for them. I’m praying for a great outcome. I’m hoping they can get to some resolution.

Were you completely thrown off by the news after working on set and filming for months?

Much like the rest of the world, it wasn’t something I think anyone ever expected to come out. It’s very unfortunate, but at the same time, it’s a part of life. While they’re going through it, we can offer prayers, but I hope they work on resolving it as best they can.

At the end of the day, it’s not really affecting me; it’s affecting them. I just pray for the best, but also stop coming for [The Blind Side lead actress] Sandra [Bullock]. They’re talking about taking her Oscar away; listen, no. One doesn’t have anything to do with the other.